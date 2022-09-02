G-7 pledges to move forward with Russia oil price cap system

When they met in June in Germany, the leaders of the G-7 — the United States, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Canada and Japan — agreed to explore the feasibility of measures to bar imports of Russian oil above a certain price.

The price cap — pushed by U.S. President Joe Biden — could work because the service providers are mostly located in the European Union or the U.K. and thus within reach of sanctions. To be effective, however, it would have to involve as many importing countries as possible, in particular India, where refiners have been snapping up cheap Russian oil shunned by Western traders.

The U.S. has already blocked Russian oil imports, which were small in any case. The European Union has decided to impose a ban on the 90% of Russian oil that comes by sea, but the ban does not take effect until the end of the year.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the G-7 had taken “a critical step forward" and that “today’s action will help deliver a major blow for Russian finances and will both hinder Russia’s ability to fight its unprovoked war in Ukraine and hasten the deterioration of the Russian economy.”

“We have already begun to see the impact of the price cap through Russia’s hurried attempts to negotiate bilateral oil trades at massive discounts,” Yellen said in a statement.

Friday's G-7 statement said the group encourages other oil-producing countries to increase production in order to decrease volatility in energy markets.

___

