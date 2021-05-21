G-7 nations to accelerate efforts to slow global warming

Its report made a series of recommendations, including immediately ending investment in new fossil fuel supply projects and stopping the sale of gasoline- and diesel-powered cars by 2035.

“The world has a viable pathway to building a global energy sector with net-zero emissions in 2050, but it is narrow and requires an unprecedented transformation of how energy is produced, transported and used globally,” the IEA said.

The G7 includes the U.S., Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. China, the world’s biggest source of carbon emissions, is not a member.

While the G7 commitments don’t cover other nations, the communique includes a call for “all countries to join us in this action.”

American climate envoy John Kerry said that ultimately decisions in the marketplace would see an end to the use of coal.

“You can’t fund a coal-fired plant in the United States, and you can’t do it in Europe. The market won’t go there,'' he said. “The marketplace is going to make a decision for us.”

