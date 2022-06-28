BreakingNews
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
G-7 aims to create club of nations to boost climate action

Leaders attend a working session pictured through a window glass, during the G7 leaders summit, at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 on the last day of the G7 Summit. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP)

Nation & World
26 minutes ago
Members of the Group of Seven major economies pledged Tuesday to create a new “climate club" that for nations that wants to take more ambitious action to tackle global warming

BERLIN (AP) — Members of the Group of Seven major economies pledged Tuesday to create a new " climate club " for nations that want to take more ambitious action to tackle global warming.

The move, championed by G-7 summit host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, will see countries that join the club agree on tougher measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with the aim of keeping global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century compared to pre-industrial times.

Countries that are part of the club will try to harmonize their measures in such a way that they are comparable and avoid members imposing climate-related tariffs on each others' imports.

Speaking at the end of the three-day summit, Scholz said the aim was to “ensure that protecting the climate is a competitive advantage, not a disadvantage.”

He said details of the planned climate club would be finalized this year.

