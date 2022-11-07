Stocks edge mostly higher ahead of midterm elections in US

Stubbornly hot inflation and the Federal Reserve's policy of raising interest rates to fight it remains the big concerns for Wall Street. Investors will get an important update on inflation Thursday when the U.S. government releases its report on consumer prices for October.

Investors have been closely watching the latest economic reports and company earnings to get a better sense of inflation's impact on companies and consumers. Wall Street is also trying to determine the Fed's next moves in its fight against inflation as it risks slowing the economy too much and bringing on a recession.

The latest round of corporate earnings have provided mixed financial results and warnings from companies about inflation's impact on operations and demand for goods and services. Several big companies will report results this week, including Walt Disney on Tuesday.

Markets gained ground in Asia amid continued speculation of a possible relaxation of China’s zero-COVID strategy, though there has been no official confirmation in China of a major change.

European markets were mostly higher.

___

Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.