Funeral of US Capitol Officer William Evans underway

This image provided by the U.S. Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran who was a member of the department's first responders unit. Evans will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. The tribute comes as part of the second such ceremony this year for a force that has edged close to crisis in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. President Joe Biden and congressional leaders will attend a ceremony for Evans, who was killed April 2 when a vehicle rammed into him and another officer at a barricade just 100 yards from the Senate side of the Capitol. (U.S. Capitol Police via AP)
Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World | Updated 24 minutes ago
Under a steady rain, the flag-draped casket of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans was carried into a Massachusetts church as dozens of state police troopers stood in the street and saluted

ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — Under a steady rain, the flag-draped casket of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans was carried into a Massachusetts church on Thursday as dozens of state police troopers stood in the street and saluted.

Mourners followed the casket into St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams for a private funeral Mass, which was to be followed by burial at Bellevue Cemetery — where Evans will be laid to rest beside his father, Howard.

Several residents stood under umbrellas nearby. Residents who wanted to pay their respects could also do so by gathering on Park Street in Adams at 1 p.m. for the funeral procession, according to a statement from the town.

Evans, 41, was raised in North Adams and Clarksburg and was a graduate of Drury High School and Western New England University in Springfield. He had served with the U.S. Capitol Police since 2003.

He was killed this month when a driver struck him and another officer at a barricade outside the Senate.

Evans lay in honor Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda, where President Joe Biden in a eulogy said he was "defined by his dignity, his decency, his loyalty and his courage."

Survivors include his children, Logan, 9, and Abigail, 7; their mother, Shannon Terranova; his mother, Janice; and his sister, Julie Kucyn.

Hundreds of people lined the streets Wednesday night as a hearse carrying Evans made its way to the funeral home, escorted by officers from several area departments, The Berkshire Eagle reported.

“It’s the way of the city," North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard said. “We show up, we fold the arms around people when they’re in need, we come together when it counts. This is a night that counts.”

A joint services honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, to a catafalque where he will lie in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
Credit: Mandel Ngan

Pallbearers from the U.S. Capitol Police carry the casket of William "Billy" Evans into St. Stanislaus Kostka Church before a funeral Mass, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Adams, Mass. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Credit: Steven Senne

Pallbearers from the U.S. Capitol Police, left, process past Massachusetts state police, right, as they approach St. Stanislaus Kostka Church before a funeral Mass for William "Billy" Evans, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Adams, Mass. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Credit: Steven Senne

Pallbearers from the U.S. Capitol Police, center, carry the casket of William "Billy" Evans into St. Stanislaus Kostka Church before a funeral Mass, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Adams, Mass. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Credit: Steven Senne

Pallbearers from the U.S. Capitol Police, center, carry the casket of William "Billy" Evans into St. Stanislaus Kostka Church before a funeral Mass, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Adams, Mass. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Credit: Steven Senne

