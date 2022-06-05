Funeral for Uvalde girl who dreamed of going to art school

Her obituary described her as smart and an “extremely loving young lady who dreamt of attending Art School in Paris. She was very reliable, always wanted to take care of everyone, and was a role model to her siblings.”

Alithia’s parents met with President Joe Biden during his visit to Uvalde on May 29, KENS-TV reported. They said Biden asked if he could have one of her drawings to hang in the White House.

Ryan Ramirez said Biden told the parents, ‘Whenever we hang it up, we are going to send you a picture of where it is hanging, and you are free to see it anytime."

Ryan Ramirez rushed to Robb Elementary when he heard about the shooting. He told KTRK-TV he simply wanted to find his daughter and take her home.

After her death, a photo was shown around the world of Alithia, smiling broadly as she wore a tie-dye T-shirt that read: “Out of single digits” and “I'm 10.” Her birthday was April 28.

Her father later posted that same photo on Facebook with no words, but with Alithia wearing angel wings.

“This is a parent’s nightmare. This is the worst of the worst,” Ryan Ramirez told KENS-TV on Wednesday.

___

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting