Füllkrug fires Dortmund to 1-0 win over Mbappé's PSG in Champions League semifinal first leg

It gives Dortmund a narrow advantage before the teams play again in the second leg in Paris next Tuesday.

PSG defender Lucas Hernández went off injured after trying to stop Füllkrug from scoring. It looked like Hernández suffered a left leg injury.

PSG pushed hardest early in the second half, when Kylian Mbappé hit the right post and Achraf Hakimi struck the left post.

Gregor Kobel saved Mbappé’s next effort and Dortmund survived the pressure.

Füllkrug went on to miss further good chances for the German team, while Marquinhos made a crucial block to deny Julian Brandt late on.

Ousmane Dembelé should have scored on his return to Dortmund when he blazed a shot over late, then Vitinha flashed a shot wide of the left post.

The winners of the two-leg tie will play either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the final in London on June 1. The old rivals drew 2-2 in their semifinal first leg in Munich on Tuesday.

