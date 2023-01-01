Full speed ahead: 'Avatar' sequel again dominates box office

James Cameron's long-awaited sequel to the first “Avatar” film brought in an estimated $63 million over the holiday weekend, roughly the same as the previous week, and now has made more than $400 million domestically and more than $1.3 billion globally. “The Way of Water” is already the 15th highest global release ever, just behind the first “Black Panther.”

Numbers released Sunday by Comscore showed “Avatar” far ahead of the runner-up, Universal's “Shrek” spinoff “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which made an estimated $16 million, and Disney's “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which brought in around $4.8 million.