Full Life: John Stamos memoir scheduled for fall 2023

The publisher Henry Holt announced Wednesday that Stamos' “If You Would Have Told Me” is scheduled for fall 2023.

“'If You Would Have Told Me' is the book I never planned to write, but after losing Bob, finally becoming a father, and wanting to honor all the colorful people who have made me who I am today, I figured if not now, when?" Stamos, 59, said in a statement released through Henry Holt.