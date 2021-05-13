Full circle: Texas Motor Speedway's Gossage stepping down

The 62-year-old Gossage said Thursday that his final event will be NASCAR's All-Star race June 13, the first at TMS. He said that will be a full-circle moment for his 32 years working for Speedway Motorsports and Bruton Smith.

Gossage was a young public relations director at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1992 when, during a news conference to promote the first NASCAR All-Star race to run at night, one of his stunts literally set Smith's hair on fire. When Smith threw the giant light switch rigged by Gossage to highlight the Charlotte speedway's new lighting system, sparks flew.