Far right Belgian soldier who hoarded weapons still at large

The pandemic has polarized opinion in many European nations, and Van Ranst previously had received death threats, including from Conings.
The fugitive run by the experienced solider embarrassed the Belgian government. Conings, who had been on the anti-terror watch list for three months, was able to hoard heavy weapons in army barracks before disappearing this week.
Conings had a three-decade career behind him as a sniper and expert marksman before he started making threats and racist remarks on Facebook that earned him disciplinary sanctions. He remained authorized to work with arms.
Belgian military sit in a tank at the entrance of the National Park Hoge Kempen in Maasmechelen, Belgium, Friday, May 21, 2021. Specialized forces on Friday continued their manhunt for an armed soldier who is on a Belgian anti terror watch list because of his extreme right sympathies but was still able to hoard heavy arms in army barracks before disappearing early this week. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Belgian military drive a tank at the entrance of the National Park Hoge Kempen in Maasmechelen, Belgium, Friday, May 21, 2021.
Belgian military arrive at the entrance of the National Park Hoge Kempen in Maasmechelen, Belgium, Friday, May 21, 2021.
Belgian military ride in a convoy at the entrance of the National Park Hoge Kempen in Maasmechelen, Belgium, Friday, May 21, 2021.
Belgian military arrive at the entrance of the National Park Hoge Kempen in Maasmechelen, Belgium, Friday, May 21, 2021.
Belgian military carry equipment at the entrance of the National Park Hoge Kempen in Maasmechelen, Belgium, Friday, May 21, 2021.
Belgian military carry equipment at the entrance of the National Park Hoge Kempen in Maasmechelen, Belgium, Friday, May 21, 2021.
