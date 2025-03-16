Frustrating start for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari at F1 Australian Grand Prix

Dropping a further place to tenth after Oscar Piastri overtook the Brit in the final lap did little to lighten Hamilton's mood.

“The rain always mixes things up and strategy comes down to timing and a bit of luck,” the 40-year-old said. “We took a gamble and made up places, but then boxing too late for Inters (intermediate tires) cost us, dropping us to the back of the top 10 with too much ground to recover.”

Hamilton also had trouble keeping his Ferrari in a straight line, showing just how much the Prancing Horse has to do to claw back its pace.

“I struggled with the balance, but it was an important race for learning more about the car and in different weather conditions, as well as gaining more experience working with a new team,” Hamilton said.

___

AP Formula 1: https://apnews.com/hub/formula-one

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP