Frustrating fourth quarter, fouls derail Devin Booker, Suns

The tough finish spoiled an otherwise impressive effort for Booker, who is averaging 27.5 points in the finals. His 542 points in these playoffs are the most by any NBA player in his first career postseason.

He spent most of Wednesday night showing that his 10-point performance in a 120-100 Game 3 loss was an aberration. With Booker leading the way the Suns led 82-76 going into the fourth quarter. But he picked up his fifth foul with 10:50 remaining with the Suns leading 85-79.