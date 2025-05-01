From Tokyo to Turin to LA, Trump’s policies loom over May Day marches

In the United States, organizers said this year's protests aimed to push back against efforts to roll back protections for immigrants, federal workers and diversity initiatives.

In Germany, union leaders warned that extended workdays and rising anti-immigrant sentiment were dismantling labor protections. And in Bern, Switzerland, thousands marched behind banners denouncing fascism and war — part of a wider backlash against the global surge of hard-right politics.

In Taiwan, President Lai Ching-te referenced new U.S. tariffs under Trump as he promoted a proposed spending bill aimed at stabilizing the job market and supporting livelihoods. In the Philippines, protest leader Mong Palatino warned that "tariff wars and policies of Trump" threatened local industries.

In Japan, Trump's image loomed over the day quite literally, as a truck in the Tokyo march carried a doll made to resemble him. There, participants’ demands ranged from higher wages and gender equality to health care, disaster relief, a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“For our children to be able to live with hope, the rights of workers must be recognized,” said Junko Kuramochi, a member of a mothers’ group in Tokyo.

Tadashi Ito, a union construction worker, said he worried about rising prices for imported raw materials.

“Everybody is fighting over work and so the contracts tend to go where the wages are cheapest,” he said. “We think peace comes first. And we hope Trump will eradicate conflict and inequalities.”

Worries about Trump's tariffs

Under overcast skies in Taipei, about 2,500 Taiwanese union members began a march at the presidential office, representing sectors from fisheries to telecommunications. Protesters warned that Trump’s tariffs could cost jobs.

“This is why we hope that the government can propose plans to protect the rights of laborers,” said union leader Carlos Wang. An autoworkers’ union carried a cutout car topped with a photo of Trump.

President Lai said on Facebook that his government had submitted a 410 billion New Taiwan dollar ($12.8 billion) bill to support industry and stabilize the job market.

In Manila, thousands of Filipino workers marched near the presidential palace, where police blocked access with barricades. Protesters demanded higher wages and stronger protections for local jobs and businesses.

In Indonesia, President Prabowo Subianto greeted thousands of workers who cheered him in Jakarta's National Monument Park.

“The government that I lead will work as hard as possible to eliminate poverty from Indonesia,” Subianto told the crowd.

About 200,000 Indonesian workers were expected to take part in May Day marches across Southeast Asia’s largest economy, according to Said Iqbal, president of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions. They are demanding an end to outsourcing rules, wage raises, and protection for domestic workers and migrant workers abroad, Iqbal said.

Istanbul mayor's arrest in focus of protests in Turkey

In Turkey, May Day served as a platform not only for labor rights but for broader calls to uphold democratic values. Tens of thousands of people gathered on Istanbul's Asian shore in Kadikoy for a rally, many railing against the jailing of Istanbul's opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. His imprisonment in March sparked the country's largest protests in more than a decade. Authorities blocked access to central Istanbul and shut down transit lines. A law association said that more than 400 protesters were arrested before midday near Taksim Square including lawyers trying to follow the detentions.

A big rally planned in LA

Los Angeles is expected to host one of the world’s largest May Day events this year — just days after Trump passed the 100-day mark of his return to office. Organizers say the protests reflect mounting frustration with policies they see as favoring tycoons over workers and corporations over communities.

While the demonstrations focus on labor rights, many also took aim at the administration’s efforts to weaken unions, reduce the federal workforce, and curb protections for immigrants. Across the country, hundreds of rallies were planned by labor unions, student groups and grassroots coalitions, echoing a broader call to prioritize public services over private profits and working families over wealthy elites.

A banner at the LA march summarized the day’s theme: “One Struggle, One Fight — Workers Unite!”

“We’re bringing the fight to the billionaires and politicians who are trying to divide us with fear and lies. We know the truth — an attack on immigrant workers is an attack on all workers,” said April Verrett, president of the Service Employees International Union, which represents 2 million workers.

Kageyama reported from Tokyo

Associated Press journalists Jamey Keaten in Geneva, Joeal Calupitan in Manila, Philippines, Andrew Wilks in Istanbul, Turkey, Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sophia Tareen in Chicago and Taijing Wu in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed to this report.

