Fritz and Dimitrov finally advance at rain-soaked Shanghai Masters

The 26-year-old American needed two tiebreakers to see off the No. 161-ranked Atmane 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), with only one break of serve for each in the 122-minute match. Fritz will play Japanese qualifier Yosuke Watanuki in the third round.

Dimitrov, playing in his 100th Masters event, resumed Monday with a set lead but down a break in the second against Zizou Bergs.

The No.73-ranked Belgian converted his advantage to take the second set before Dimitrov responded by breaking Bergs three times — for the loss of one of his own service games, to clinch the match 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

The 33-year-old Bulgarian will play Australian Alexei Popyrin in the third round.

Also, U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe routed Zhou Yi of China 6-2, 6-4, while Tallon Griekspoor beat the 26th-seeded Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-2 and Roman Safiullin had a 6-4, 6-2 win over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

Later Monday, No. 16-ranked Ben Shelton plays Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in a third- round match, with the winner to meet top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the 4th.

Wuhan Open

No. 12-ranked Beatriz Haddad-Maia beat Madison Keys of the U.S. 7-6 (7), 6-2 in the opening match of the Wuhan Open.

The Brazilian, winner of the Seoul Open last month for her fourth career title, converted five of her eight break point opportunities — to Keys' three from 12 — as she advanced in 128 minutes at the tournament in China.

One-time U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez of Canada rallied to beat 12th-seeded Diana Shnaider 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-3.

Rain in Wuhan meant play on the outside courts was suspended.

The top eight seeds, including second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and China Open champion Coco Gauff, received a first-round bye.

