Frey wins 2nd term as Minneapolis mayor after bitter race

Frey, a Democrat in a liberal-dominated city, faced sharp pressure from competitors on his left flank. Seventeen candidates had entered the race for mayor, including many who took issue with the way Frey has handled changes to the police department since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis officer last year. Frey positioned himself as an opponent of an effort to eliminate the police department and of the most vocal liberals who were seeking a symbolic victory in Floyd's city.

Voters soundly defeated the proposal to replace the department, with about 56% opposed. Two council members who backed elimination were ousted by challengers, and two others were in close races.

Knuth, 40, is a former state representative and environmental justice activist. Nezhad, 33, is a community organizer who worked as a policy analyst for one of the leading groups out to eliminate the police department. Both women also supported rent control, another proposal on Tuesday’s ballot, in contrast to Frey’s general opposition.

Under the ranked-choice system, candidates with no chance to win after the first round of counting are eliminated. A voter who backed such an unsuccessful candidate would then have his or her second choice tabulated, presuming that candidate remained in the race. The process is repeated until a candidate is declared the winner.

Frey late Tuesday called it “a really good night” but stopped short of claiming victory. By remaining in office, he stands to benefit from voters' approval of another ballot question Tuesday — one that moves the city to a strong-mayor form of government. Critics have long said the city's weak-mayor system sometimes meant confusion over who has clear authority over city departments and staff.

Frey was the face of Minneapolis during some of its darkest days, including Floyd's May 2020 death and the rioting that marred ensuing protests and led to the burning of a police precinct after Frey ordered officers to abandon it. Floyd's death sparked the most widespread unrest in the U.S. since the Rodney King riots.

During the worst of the Minneapolis unrest, conservatives accused Frey of failing to stem the riots and crack down on soaring crime and gun violence. Meanwhile, the left criticized him for not doing enough to overhaul the police department.

Frey, a lawyer by training and a Virginia transplant, first won a City Council seat in 2013. He ascended to the mayor’s office in 2017 by ousting incumbent Betsy Hodges in a race also roiled by police accountability issues, including the 2015 shooting of Jamar Clark, a Black man, in a struggle with white officers and the 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a white woman, by a Black officer.

Caption Incumbent Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey raises his fist in the air as he greets supporters at his campaign's election night party at Jefe Urban Cocina, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Aaron Lavinsky Credit: Aaron Lavinsky

Caption Mayoral candidate Sheila Nezhad walks out of the Gichitwaa Kateri Catholic Church on Election Day after casting her vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Minneapolis. Voters in Minneapolis are deciding whether to replace the city's police department with a new Department of Public Safety. The election comes more than a year after George Floyd's death launched a movement to defund or abolish police across the country.(AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Caption Mayoral candidate Kate Knuth knocks on doors to invite people to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Minneapolis. Voters in Minneapolis are deciding whether to replace the city's police department with a new Department of Public Safety. The election comes more than a year after George Floyd's death launched a movement to defund or abolish police across the country.(AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Caption Mayor Jacob Frey gives a speech at the Jefe Urban Cocina restaurant on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey risked his bid for a second term by opposing a push to replace the city's police department. Voters agreed with Frey on the policing question, but they left the mayor guessing until Wednesday about his own re-election..(AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Caption Mayor Jacob Frey gives a speech at the Jefe Urban Cocina restaurant on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey risked his bid for a second term by opposing a push to replace the city's police department. Voters agreed with Frey on the policing question, but they left the mayor guessing until Wednesday about his own re-election..(AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Caption Mayor Jacob Frey gives a speech at the Jefe Urban Cocina restaurant on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey risked his bid for a second term by opposing a push to replace the city's police department. Voters agreed with Frey on the policing question, but they left the mayor guessing until Wednesday about his own re-election..(AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Caption Mayor Jacob Frey hugs friends and family during an election night gathering at the Jefe Urban Cocina restaurant on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Caption Mayoral candidate Sheila Nezhad, right, casts her vote on Election Day at the Gichitwaa Kateri Catholic Church on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Minneapolis. Voters in Minneapolis are deciding whether to replace the city's police department with a new Department of Public Safety. The election comes more than a year after George Floyd's death launched a movement to defund or abolish police across the country.(AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa