Fresh storm hits California as it mops up and shovels out

“But you also started the year in record-setting drought territory,” Anderson noted. “In terms of making up those lost elements of storage, you’re making some progress but maybe not as much as you’d like.”

The storm dumped more than 11 inches (28 centimeters) of rain over three days at Mount Tamalpais, north of San Francisco. More than 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain fell in Santa Barbara County. More than 4.6 inches (12 centimeters) fell within 24 hours in Orange County’s Silverado Canyon, south of LA, unleashing mud that swamped some homes and led to damage and several rescues but no injuries.

A 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of the scenic Highway 1 in the Big Sur area remained closed to repair damage and clean up rocks that tumbled onto the road. The coastal route south of the San Francisco Bay Area got more than a foot (30 centimeters) of rain in 24 hours. It frequently experiences damage during wet weather.

Three cars washed down the concrete channel of the Los Angeles River when it became a raging torrent Tuesday. Two were pinned against a bridge abutment. No victims were immediately located and authorities had no updates Wednesday.

Drone footage showed a large homeless encampment of tents and tarps flooded on the banks of the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz. No one had to be rescued from the encampment in the city park and there were no injuries of deaths, city spokeswoman Elizabeth Smith said.

Only 50 to 60 in the camp of roughly 200 to 250 people heeded warnings to evacuate before the rains came and moved to a parking garage where a temporary shelter was created and they were offered food and blankets.

“It’s not a great situation for anybody,” Smith said. “The city is doing its best to support them in this time.”

The storm system brought a welcome dump in the Sierra Nevada, where ski areas that struggled in November reported upwards of 4 feet (1.2 meters) of fresh snow in advance of the busy Christmas and New Year's weekends.

The Palisades Tahoe ski resort — the newly renamed combination of Squaw Valley, home to the 1960 winter Olympics, and neighboring Alpine Meadows — reported more than 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow over three days.

The promise of fresh powder was diminished Wednesday by a power outage that kept Alpine closed on what was to be its opening day, said spokeswoman Alex Spychalsky.

Skiers and snowboarders who showed just after dawn at Olympic Valley had to wait hours for lifts to begin operating on the lower part of the mountain. Crews were working to get the upper lifts running by the weekend.

“When we get this much snow, it’s not like you can flip a switch to get things going,” Spychalsky said. “We’re starting from ground zero this week.”

The forests around Lake Tahoe were frosted in snow and new snow was already falling Wednesday afternoon.

Drizzle fell in San Francisco and other parts of Northern California expected showers and gusty winds, with snowfall in coastal mountains and the Sierra Nevada, where the snowpack normally supplies about 30% of the state's water needs.

Associated Press writer Kathleen Ronayne in Sacramento contributed to this report.

Caption In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, a snow plower removes snow in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Another storm is pushing into California as the state cleans up from a powerful weather system that coated mountains with much-needed snow and set rainfall records in the drought-stricken state. Wednesday's storm is expected to mostly impact Northern California. (Peter Morning/MMSA via AP) Credit: Peter Morning

Caption In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, snow continues falling with storm totals over four feet in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Another storm is pushing into California as the state cleans up from a powerful weather system that coated mountains with much-needed snow and set rainfall records in the drought-stricken state. Wednesday's storm is expected to mostly impact Northern California. (Peter Morning/MMSA via AP) Credit: Peter Morning

Caption In this drone photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, snow continues falling in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Another storm is pushing into California as the state cleans up from a powerful weather system that coated mountains with much-needed snow and set rainfall records in the drought-stricken state. Wednesday's storm is expected to mostly impact Northern California. (Sammy Deleo/MMSA via AP) Credit: Sammy Deleo

Caption A road grader clears mud and debris along a closed E. Santiago Canyon Road at the intersection of Modjeska Canyon Road in eastern Orange County, Calif., as a winter storm brought heavy rain, high winds and flash flooding to Orange County and Southern California Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Mark Rightmire

Caption A vehicle makes its way around a mudslide covering part of Silverado Canyon Road in Silverado in eastern Orange County, Calif., as a winter storm brought heavy rain, high winds and flash flooding to Orange County and Southern California Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Mark Rightmire

Caption Residents dig out from a mudslide covering part of Silverado Canyon Road in Silverado, located in eastern Orange County, Calif., as a winter storm brought heavy rain and flash flooding to Orange County and Southern California on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Mark Rightmire

Caption A vehicle passes by a evacuation order sign for the canyons in eastern Orange County, Calif., along E. Santiago Canyon Road in Trabuco Canyon as a winter storm brought heavy rain, high winds and flash flooding to Orange County and Southern California, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Mark Rightmire

Caption A vehicle is seen in the Los Angeles River at the Washington Bridge near downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Rain is drenching Southern California as a blustery storm charged down the state, triggering river rescue efforts and raising the threat of mudslides in areas scarred by wildfires. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption A Cadillac CTS is seen surrounded by floodwaters in Silverado Canyon, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. In Orange County, south of Los Angeles, about 800 canyon homes were under evacuation orders Tuesday after a flash flood warning was issued and mudslides were reported in the area scorched by the Bond wildfire in 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia) Credit: Eugene Garcia

Caption A local resident surveys the damage to a washed-out road in Silverado Canyon, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. In Orange County, south of Los Angeles, about 800 canyon homes were under evacuation orders Tuesday after a flash flood warning was issued and mudslides were reported in the area scorched by the Bond wildfire in 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia) Credit: Eugene Garcia

Caption A homeless person shields themselves from the rain under a wet cover in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. A powerful storm slid south through California on Tuesday, drenching the drought-stricken state with desperately needed rain. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Caption In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, snow continues falling with storm totals over four feet in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Another storm is pushing into California as the state cleans up from a powerful weather system that coated mountains with much-needed snow and set rainfall records in the drought-stricken state. Wednesday's storm is expected to mostly impact Northern California. (Christian Pondella/MMSA via AP) Credit: Christian Pondella

Caption In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, vehicles are covered with over four feet of snow in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Another storm is pushing into California as the state cleans up from a powerful weather system that coated mountains with much-needed snow and set rainfall records in the drought-stricken state. Wednesday's storm is expected to mostly impact Northern California. (Peter Morning/MMSA via AP) Credit: Peter Morning

Caption In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, a sign warns motorists that chains are required as snow continues falling in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Another storm is pushing into California as the state cleans up from a powerful weather system that coated mountains with much-needed snow and set rainfall records in the drought-stricken state. Wednesday's storm is expected to mostly impact Northern California. (Peter Morning/MMSA via AP) Credit: Peter Morning

Caption In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, snow continues falling in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Another storm is pushing into California as the state cleans up from a powerful weather system that coated mountains with much-needed snow and set rainfall records in the drought-stricken state. Wednesday's storm is expected to mostly impact Northern California. (Peter Morning/MMSA via AP) Credit: Peter Morning

Caption In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, snow continues falling with storm totals over four feet in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Another storm is pushing into California as the state cleans up from a powerful weather system that coated mountains with much-needed snow and set rainfall records in the drought-stricken state. Wednesday's storm is expected to mostly impact Northern California. (Peter Morning/MMSA via AP) Credit: Peter Morning

Caption In this drone photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, snow continues falling in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Another storm is pushing into California as the state cleans up from a powerful weather system that coated mountains with much-needed snow and set rainfall records in the drought-stricken state. Wednesday's storm is expected to mostly impact Northern California. (Sammy Deleo/MMSA via AP) Credit: Sammy Deleo