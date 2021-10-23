Frenchman tied to far-right abduction charged with terrorism

Rémy Daillet-Wiedemann was already accused of masterminding the international QAnon-style kidnapping of a girl on behalf of the child's mother, who had lost custody. He was jailed in eastern France in that case when the new allegations emerged involving many in the same extreme-right circle of his supporters.

During the search for the girl, who was eventually recovered safely in Switzerland, anti-terrorism investigators realized that the abduction involved many people they had placed under surveillance for unrelated far-right extremism.