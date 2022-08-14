French wildfire stops expanding; workers seek to tame it

A series of heat waves have compounded a critical drought that has hit much of Europe, creating prime wildfire conditions.

The Gironde region was hit last month by giant wildfires that forced the evacuation of more than 39,000 people.

More than 600 square kilometers (232 square miles) of forest has burned so far this year in France, more than any other year in the past decade, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

The European Union’s Earth-monitoring Copernicus program said satellite observations showed estimated carbon emissions from wildfires in France during June, July and August were the highest since 2003, reflecting the severity of this year’s fire season.

___

Follow all AP stories about the environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Combined Shape Caption This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, (Departmental fire and rescue service 33) shows firefighters on a track next to the smoldering remains of a blaze near Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux, southwestern France, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, (Departmental fire and rescue service 33) shows firefighters on a track next to the smoldering remains of a blaze near Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux, southwestern France, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, (Departmental fire and rescue service 33) shows a plane taking to the air as part of the operation to tackle a wildfires near Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux, southwestern France, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, (Departmental fire and rescue service 33) shows a plane taking to the air as part of the operation to tackle a wildfires near Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux, southwestern France, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, (Departmental fire and rescue service 33) shows firefighters on a road next to the smoldering remains of a blaze near Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux, southwestern France, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, (Departmental fire and rescue service 33) shows firefighters on a road next to the smoldering remains of a blaze near Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux, southwestern France, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited