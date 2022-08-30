French soccer star Pogba paid 100,000 euros to extortionists

The case became public after Mathias Pogba posted a video and tweets last weekend threatening to share “explosive revelations” about his brother and another France star, Kylian Mbappe.

In response, Paul Pogba issued a statement through his lawyer that said his brother's claims were "in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organized gang against Paul Pogba.”

The Paris prosecutor’s office said on Monday it opened an investigation this month into attempted organized extortion, which is being handled by anti-corruption police. It would not provide further details involving an ongoing investigation.

Paul Pogba, aged 29, won the World Cup with France in 2018 and returned this summer to Juventus after six seasons at Manchester United. Mathias Pogba, three years older, is also a soccer player who has spent most of his career with lower-tier teams in Europe.

