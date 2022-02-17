French shipping company wins Beirut port containers contract

Minister Ali Hamie told reporters in Beirut that CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, met all the conditions to manage, operate and maintain the containers terminal, adding that the deal will bring to state coffers “tens of millions of dollars.”

Lebanon is grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by an intransigent ruling class. The deal could potentially bring badly needed hard currency to the small nation of 6 million people, including 1 million Syrian refugees.