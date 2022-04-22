Macron, Le Pen trade blows in final day of campaign

Le Pen, who was behind Macron in the latest opinion polls, campaigned in her northern France stronghold in a last-ditch effort to close the gap. In a a gritty mood, she lashed out at Macron's planned pensions reform, which she described as an effort to make the French work forever.

“The French, with Emmanuel Macron, will end up with life," Le Pen said. “This reform of Emmanuel Macron is a deep social injustice."

A big question marks is how many of France's 48.7 million eligible voters won't cast ballots because of their aversion to both Macron and Le Pen, a choice often colloquially compared to deciding “between the plague and cholera.”

Macron acknowledged that Le Pen had alacrity and resonance among some voters, adding that “she has managed to draw on some of what we did not manage to do, on some of the things I did not manage to do to pacify some of the anger, respond quickly to what voters want.”

In a bid to seduce working-class voters who cast some 7.7 million votes for left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon in the first round, Macron has watered down a campaign pledge to progressively raise the retirement age in France to 65.

Macron, a former banker depicted by critics as friend to the rich and oppressor of the poor, now says he will consult with unions before deciding on the new legal retirement age.

Macron received a warm welcome in Figeac, where Mélenchon came in second place in the first round of voting. but suddenly paused in his speech to address protesters who deployed a banner opposing the privatization of state services.

Macron told them he did the opposite during the coronavirus pandemic and exhorted them to think about their right to protest before they cast their ballot on Sunday.

“You should congratulate yourselves for living in a democracy where you can challenge an acting president, a candidate," Macron said. “And I hope it can continue. Because on the 24th of April, with another candidate, it will be a different choice."

Earlier, Le Pen was in Etaples, at a marketplace near Le Touquet — a pointed choice on the final day of campaigning given that it is the constituency in which Macron himself votes.

The National Rally leader displayed a combative spirit following a bitter televised debate with Macron this week that buoyed some of her poll numbers.

Speaking on C-News, Le Pen called on the French to read her manifesto and wake up to the failures of Macron's five-year term. She responded to criticism that her policies did not hold up under scrutiny.

“I call on the French to check for themselves and form an opinion by reading what I propose to do to respond to the rampage that was Emmanuel Macron,” she said.

French far-right leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen poses for a selfie as she campaigns Friday, April 22, 2022 in Etaples, northern France. Centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron is facing off against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in France's April 24 presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

A supporter of French far-right leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen holds campaign documents show French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and reading "Without Him" and "With Marine" Friday, April 22, 2022 in Etaples, northern France. Polls portray centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron as the front-runner, but a Marine Le Pen win is still possible, an outcome that could rock France's system of governance, strike fear among its immigrants and Muslims, jolt the dynamics of the European Union, and cause shivers in allies in Washington and beyond. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to residents after a campaign rally Friday, April 22, 2022 in Figeac, southwestern France. Emmanuel Macron is facing off against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in France's April 24 presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a campaign rally Friday, April 22, 2022 in Figeac, southwestern France. Emmanuel Macron is facing off against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in France's April 24 presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Protestors display a banner reading "When everything will be in the private sector, we will be deprived of everything" as centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a campaign rally Friday, April 22, 2022 in Figeac, southwestern France. Emmanuel Macron is facing off against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in France's April 24 presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for a campaign rally Friday, April 22, 2022 in Figeac, southwestern France. Emmanuel Macron is facing off against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in France's April 24 presidential runoff. (Benoit Tessier, Pool via AP)

Ripped electoral posters of French President Emmanuel Macron and candidate for the reelection, left, and French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, right, are displayed in Lyon, central France, Friday, April 22, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is facing off against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in France's April 24 presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)