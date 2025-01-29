French police arrest Feyenoord fans at the border ahead of Champions League match in Lille

Police officers seized pyrotechnic devices and various objects that could be used as weapons during their checks, the prefecture said.

France’s interior ministry said the travel ban was introduced because of a “real and serious risk of confrontation” between fans of the two teams ahead of Wednesday's match at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

The French authorities said Feyenoord's travels are often marred by "public order disturbances due to the violent behavior of certain supporters or individuals claiming to be supporters of this team," and they cited several examples of fan violence.

In May 2022, there were violent clashes in France between Marseille and Feyenoord fans outside the Stade Velodrome stadium before their Europa Conference League semifinal game.

There were also violent clashes in Lille city center when the club played Bulgarian side Levski Sofia in the Europa League in 2010.

