French police probe multiple cuts of major internet cables

The disruptions in the southern French city were a taste of what analysts warn could be far larger problems in other cases if cables are systematically attacked. The vulnerability of fiber-optic cables, especially those underwater, and other key infrastructure has been highlighted by the sabotage last month in the Baltic Sea of natural gas pipelines from Russia.

French cable operator and internet service provider Free said its repair teams were mobilized before dawn Wednesday to deal with “an act of vandalism on our fiber infrastructure.”