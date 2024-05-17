French police fatally shoot a man suspected of planning to set fire to a synagogue

“In Rouen, national police officers neutralized early this morning an armed individual clearly wanting to set fire to the city’s synagogue. I congratulate them for their reactivity and their courage,” he said.

The ministry confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed. It gave no other immediate details.

Tensions and anger have grown in France over the Israel-Hamas war. Antisemitic acts have surged in the country, which has the largest Jewish and Muslim populations in western Europe.

réactivité