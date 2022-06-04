French Open updates | Havlickova, Debru take junior titles

The 16-year-old Debru, who is French, defeated Gilles Arnaud Bailly of Belgium 7-6 (5), 6-3 for the boys' title.

Debru joins 2021 winner Luca van Assche to give the host country consecutive French Open boys’ singles champions for the first time since 1974-75.

___

4:20

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has beaten 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the French Open final to collect her second title at Roland Garros and stretch her winning streak to 35 matches.

Swiatek’s unbeaten run equals one by Venus Williams in 2000 as the longest this century.

Swiatek's victory over Gauff on Saturday allowed her to add to the 2020 trophy she won in Paris. That made her the first player from Poland to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Swiatek has now won her past six tournaments and is 42-3 this season.

Swiatek’s last loss came in February to 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko.

___

3:45 p.m.

Iga Swiatek has taken the opening set of the French Open women's final against Coco Gauff by a 6-1 score.

Swiatek raced to a 4-0 lead as Gauff had trouble getting her shots to land where she wanted them.

___

3:10 p.m.

The French Open women's final between No. 1 Iga Swiatek and 18-year-old American Coco Gauff has started under a partly cloudy sky with a temperature of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius).

Swiatek enters Saturday on a 34-match winning streak as she seeks her second title at Roland Garros. She won the tournament in 2020.

Gauff is appearing in a Grand Slam final for the first time.

The chair umpire is Damien Dumusois.

___

1 p.m.

Coco Gauff is getting ready to face Iga Swiatek in the French Open women's singles final.

Gauff is an 18-year-old from Florida who is ranked No. 23 and participating in her first Grand Slam title match.

Swiatek is a 21-year-old from Poland who is ranked No. 1. She won the 2020 French Open and enters Saturday on a 34-match winning streak.

That is the longest in women's tennis since a 35-match run by Venus Williams in 2000.

Gauff and Swiatek have played each other twice before. Both matches were won by Swiatek in straight sets — last year on clay in Rome and this year on a hard court in Miami.

Gauff can extend a recent trend at Roland Garros: The past six women's title winners at the clay-court tournament were first-time Grand Slam champions.

The final is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. local time.

The men's singles final is Sunday, with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal playing 23-year-old Casper Ruud of Norway.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption France's Gabriel Debru returns the ball to Belgium's Gilles Arnaud Bailly during their boys singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Combined Shape Caption France's Gabriel Debru returns the ball to Belgium's Gilles Arnaud Bailly during their boys singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined Shape Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after scoring a point as she plays Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the women final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Combined Shape Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after scoring a point as she plays Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the women final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined Shape Caption Coco Gauff of the U.S reacts as she plays Poland's Iga Swiatek during their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Combined Shape Caption Coco Gauff of the U.S reacts as she plays Poland's Iga Swiatek during their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined Shape Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Combined Shape Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Combined Shape Caption Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Combined Shape Caption Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Combined Shape Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Combined Shape Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Combined Shape Caption Spectators watch on screen Poland's Iga Swiatek playing Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the women final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Combined Shape Caption Spectators watch on screen Poland's Iga Swiatek playing Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the women final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined Shape Caption Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts after missing a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Combined Shape Caption Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts after missing a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during the final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Combined Shape Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the women final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Combined Shape Caption Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the women final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena