BreakingNews
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building, shooter dead
springfield-news-sun logo
X

French Open updates | Shibahara, Koolhof win mixed doubles

Japan's Ena Shibahara, left, and Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof celebrate winning point as they play Belgium's Joran Vliegen, right, and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri during their Mixed Doubles final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Combined ShapeCaption
Japan's Ena Shibahara, left, and Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof celebrate winning point as they play Belgium's Joran Vliegen, right, and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri during their Mixed Doubles final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Nation & World
Updated 8 minutes ago
The second-seeded pair of Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof have won the mixed doubles title at the French Open by defeating Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen 7-6 (5), 6-2

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

The second-seeded pair of Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof won the mixed doubles title at the French Open by defeating Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Shibahara and Koolhof trailed 5-2 in the first-set tiebreaker before winning the next five points. They dominated the second set, winning 10 straight points at one point en route to a 4-1 lead on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Shibahara, a native Californian who plays for Japan, served out the match and clinched the championship with an ace. It's the first Grand Slam title for Shibahara and Koolhof, who is from the Netherlands.

___

12:05 p.m.

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek faces 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the first of the women's semifinal matches scheduled for Day 12 at Roland Garros.

Swiatek is on a 33-match winning streak, the longest on the women’s tour since Serena Williams won 34 straight in 2013.

The 21-year-old Polish player won the 2020 French Open. Kasatkina has never reached a final at a Grand Slam tournament.

Later, 18-year-old Coco Gauff of the United States will try to reach her first Grand Slam final when she faces Martina Trevisan of Italy. The 28-year-old Trevisan is ranked 59th.

But first up on Court Philippe Chatrier is the mixed doubles final. The second-seeded pair of Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof face Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Belgium's Joran Vliegen, right, and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri check as the play Japan's Ena Shibahara and Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof during their Mixed Doubles final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Belgium's Joran Vliegen, right, and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri check as the play Japan's Ena Shibahara and Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof during their Mixed Doubles final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined ShapeCaption
Belgium's Joran Vliegen, right, and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri check as the play Japan's Ena Shibahara and Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof during their Mixed Doubles final of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined ShapeCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek thumbs up after defeating Jessica Pegula of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Paris. Swiatek won 6-3, 6-2. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Poland's Iga Swiatek thumbs up after defeating Jessica Pegula of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Paris. Swiatek won 6-3, 6-2. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
Poland's Iga Swiatek thumbs up after defeating Jessica Pegula of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Paris. Swiatek won 6-3, 6-2. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
Russia's Daria Kasatkina celebrates as she defeats Russia's Veronika Kudermetova during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Paris. Kasatkina won 6-4, 7-6 (7/5). (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Russia's Daria Kasatkina celebrates as she defeats Russia's Veronika Kudermetova during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Paris. Kasatkina won 6-4, 7-6 (7/5). (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
Russia's Daria Kasatkina celebrates as she defeats Russia's Veronika Kudermetova during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Paris. Kasatkina won 6-4, 7-6 (7/5). (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

In Other News
1
Shanghai's landmark park revived as COVID restrictions ease
2
Hinckley, who shot Reagan, says thanks after winning freedom
3
US pump prices hit record as OPEC+ producers gather
4
Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
5
As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top