French Open tournament director Mauresmo quizzed on lack of night sessions for women

Mauresmo, who was briefly ranked No. 1 in her career, said she understood Pegula's frustration but also explained that some women requested not to play at night.

“I hear that she’s disappointed with that," Mauresmo said. “I just also want to say that some of the high-profile players, that are women’s players I’m talking about, that would be our choices to put in the night matches, are not really keen to go at night and are having different requests.”

Mauresmo pointed to issues with timing and late finishes as to why there are not two night-session matches — one for men and one for women.

“Because when you look at it, a men’s match that goes in straight sets, it’s still around probably between one hour 45, two hours, maybe a bit more,” she said. “It makes it difficult to schedule something else, in fact ... (Because for) the second match, you don’t know when you start and you don’t know especially what time you’re gonna finish. We don’t want the players to finish at 2, 3, 4 in the morning. This is not something we want to see here."

Night sessions started 30 minutes earlier this year after players had complained about facing transport issues when there were late finishes.

“Yes, putting a second women’s match, if we talk about length, why not?” she said. “But what if the first match then ends up to be two-and-a-half hours? So there is no perfect plan.”

