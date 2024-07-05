French Open runner-up Paolini first player into 4th round at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini became the first player to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon after beating 2109 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 7-6 (4), 6-1 on Friday.

Paolini, the No. 7 seed, was broken in the opening game of the first set but broke right back and didn't face another break point after that. The Italian, who reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros before losing to Iga Swiatek, had never been past the first round in three previous appearances at Wimbledon.