French left is divided, weakened in presidential race

Melenchon — a political firebrand with a notorious temper — refuses to form a united front with other left-wing candidates. The 70-year-old politician, who heads the "Rebel France" party, has promised to guarantee jobs for everyone, raise the minimum wage, lower the retirement age to 60 and hike taxes on multinationals and rich households.

The Greens’ contender, Yannick Jadot, 54, and the Socialist candidate, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, 62, have also rejected the idea of running together despite a traditional alliance between their parties. Another candidate, Fabien Roussel, 52, is running for the Communist Party.

Hidalgo's campaign has so far failed to prompt enthusiasm from leftist voters. Her once-powerful party remains weakened after Macron's win in 2017 — when Socialist President Francois Hollande decided not to run for reelection amid unprecedented low popularity ratings.

Jadot unveiled his electoral platform Saturday during a rally in Lyon, saying that climate change is the “biggest challenge” that voters and politicians face.

“Tomorrow’s France must get out of energies of the past,” he said. He promised not to build any new nuclear reactors in France and to progressively replace the old ones by renewable energy, which he said could take up to 25 years. France now relies on nuclear power for 70% of its energy.

Jadot also vowed to combat social injustice via ensuring a minimum revenue of 920 euros ($1,026) financed by the state to all adults living in poverty.

Earlier this month, another well-known figure on the left, former justice minister Christiane Taubira, joined the race in hopes of convincing others to join forces behind her candidacy.

So far, it hasn't worked. Critics and rivals both say her candidacy is further splintering the French left.

Taubira, 69, is a staunch feminist and a champion of minorities. She is revered for championing a same-sex marriage bill into French law in 2013. She last ran for president in 2002, the first Black woman to do so in France, winning 2.3% of the vote.

She agreed to take part in the “Popular Primary” along with some lesser candidates.

"It’s embracing democracy and democracy offers no guarantees. The outcome is unpredictable. It’s a risk, but it’s a risk we have chosen to take together,” she told her supporters this week in the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

But Jadot, Hidalgo and Melenchon said they won’t comply with the result of the vote.

Barbara Surk in Nice contributed to this report.

Caption French Far-left presidential candidate for the 2022 election Jean-Luc Melenchon gestures as he speaks during a meeting in Nantes, western France, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Far-left French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon sought Sunday to reinvigorate his flagging campaign for April's election with an "immersive and olfactory" rally, using 360-degree video and smells diffused through an exhibition hall in the western city of Nantes. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez

Caption French Socialist Party presidential candidate for the 2022 election Anne Hidalgo speaks during a media conference in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Hidalgo unveiled to the media her program for the upcoming presidential election in April. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler