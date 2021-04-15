French lawmakers OK security bill increasing police powers

The bill was approved by 75 votes for and 33 against at the National Assembly, where French President Emmanuel Macron’s party, which proposed the measure, has a large majority. The Senate has already adopted the bill.

In an effort to quell criticism, lawmakers have redrafted the most controversial article of the text. It now says helping to identify on-duty police officers “with the obvious intent of harming'' will be punished by up to 5 years in prison and a 75,000 euro-fine ($89,800).