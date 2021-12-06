French investigate violence that erupted at far-right rally

People at the rally “were so drunk with hate, so open with their hatred and their violence, that they're not bothered about beating people and women bloody with cameras present," Sopo said. “This candidate unleashes hatred in his wake.”

As well as the violence targeting SOS Racisme campaigners, the prosecutors' office said it also is investigating a fracas that involved Zemmour himself.

Video images showed a man surging out of the crowd with arms outstretched as the candidate walked through throngs at the rally. The man appeared to briefly lock arms around Zemmour's neck before he was pulled off. Zemmour injured a wrist in the incident, his campaign said.

The man was still in custody on Monday, the prosecutors' office said. The security manager for Zemmour's campaign filed a police complaint on behalf of the candidate against the alleged attacker.

Zemmour's campaign blamed his opponents for the violence. Antoine Diers, a spokesman for the newly created party mobilizing behind the candidate, said campaigners provoked Zemmour's supporters by displaying T-shirts that spelled out “No to racism.”

“We are committed democrats,” Diers said. “They are allowed to demonstrate against us — outside.”

Other French presidential candidates include Valérie Pécresse of France’s main conservative Republicans party; Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo for the Socialist party; Yannick Jadot for the Greens; and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the far-left leader of the Rebel France party.

Caption Supporters of French far right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour wave posters and French flags during the candidate's first rally, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Villepinte, north of Paris. Anti-racism activists were beaten up Sunday as far-right former French TV pundit Eric Zemmour held his first presidential campaign rally near Paris, a few days after he formally declared his candidacy in a video that highlighted his anti-migrant and anti-Islam views. As his supporters cheered and waved French flags in a northern suburb of the capital, thousands of others took to the streets of Paris to denounce his xenophobic platform. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh) Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh

Caption French far right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour delivers his speech during his first rally, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Villepinte, north of Paris. Far-right former French TV pundit Eric Zemmour is holding his first campaign rally, a few days after he formally declared his candidacy for April's presidential election in a video relaying his anti-migrants, anti Islam views. A first round is to be held on April, 10, 2022 and should no candidate win a majority of the vote in the first round, a runoff will be held between the top two candidates on April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh) Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh

Caption French far right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, with his close adviser Sarah Knafo, third right, waves after his first rally, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Villepinte, north of Paris. Far-right former French TV pundit Eric Zemmour is holding his first campaign rally, a few days after he formally declared his candidacy for April's presidential election in a video relaying his anti-migrants, anti Islam views. A first round is to be held on April, 10, 2022 and should no candidate win a majority of the vote in the first round, a runoff will be held between the top two candidates on April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh) Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh

Caption Protesters march during a demonstration against French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Paris. French far right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour holds his first campaign rally in Villepinte, north of Paris. A first round is to be held on April, 10, 2022 and should no candidate win a majority of the vote in the first round, a runoff will be held between the top two candidates on April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler