Macron challenged by far right as French vote for president

France operates a manual system in which voters are obliged to cast paper ballots in person. People who can't do that can make arrangements ahead of time to authorize someone else to vote for them.

Bundled up against the April chill, voters lined up Sunday at one polling station in southern Paris even before it opened. Once inside, they placed their paper ballots into envelopes and then into a transparent box, many wearing masks or using hand gel as part of COVID-19 measures. In the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, a small boy waited patiently for his father to complete his secret ballot by hand.

Polls on Sunday close at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT) in most places and an hour later in some larger cities. By noon, just over a quarter of France’s electorate had cast ballots, slightly down from previous elections. Pundits before the vote suggested a low turnout could hurt Macron's chances, but it could also hurt Le Pen too.

Many presidential contenders made early visits to their own polling stations. Valerie Pecresse of the conservative Republican Party cast her vote in Velizy-Villacoublay, southwest of Paris. Le Pen showed up in Henin-Beaumont, a town in struggling northern France, while Macron and his wife voted in Le Touquet, a coastal resort town on the English Channel.

Far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon — one of half a dozen candidates on the left — has seen a late rise in the polls. Extreme-right pundit Eric Zemmour and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo of the Socialists are among others vying to be installed in the presidential Elysee Palace.

Macron for months looked like a shoo-in to become France’s first president in 20 years to win a second term. But that scenario evaporated in the campaign’s closing stages as the pain of inflation and rising gas, food and energy prices became the dominant election theme for many low-income households. They could drive many voters Sunday into the arms of Le Pen, Macron’s political nemesis.

In 2017, Macron trounced Le Pen by a landslide to become France’s youngest modern president. The win for the former banker — now 44 — was seen as a victory against populist, nationalist politics, coming in the wake of Donald Trump’s election to the White House and Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, both in 2016.

With populist Viktor Orban winning a fourth consecutive term as Hungary’s prime minister just days ago, eyes have now turned to France’s resurgent far-right candidates — especially National Rally leader Le Pen, who wants to ban Muslim headscarves in French streets and halal and kosher butchers, and drastically reduce immigration from outside Europe.

If Macron wins, however, it will be seen as a victory for the EU, which has shown rare unity of late in responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Observers say a Macron reelection would spell real likelihood for increased cooperation and investment in European security and defense — especially with a new pro-EU German government.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has afforded Macron the chance to demonstrate his influence on the international stage and burnish his pro-NATO credentials in election debates. While he fully backs NATO, other candidates hold differing views on France’s role within the alliance. Melenchon is among those who want to abandon NATO altogether, saying it produces nothing but squabbles and instability.

Such a development would deal a huge blow to an alliance built to protect its members as the Cold War emerged 73 years ago.

___

John Leicester in Poissy, France, and Patrick Hermansen in Paris contributed

___

Follow all AP stories on France's presidential election at https://apnews.com/hub/french-election-2022

Caption French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption French far-right leader Marine Le Pen arrives to vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Henin-Beaumont, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler Caption French far-right leader Marine Le Pen arrives to vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Henin-Beaumont, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

Caption Conservative candidate, Valerie Pecresse, waits before casting her ballot in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Caption Conservative candidate, Valerie Pecresse, waits before casting her ballot in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption A man arrives to casts his ballot in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Caption A man arrives to casts his ballot in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption A nun of the Baumgarten abbey casts her vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Bernardville, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Caption A nun of the Baumgarten abbey casts her vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Bernardville, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption A French voter passes identification posters on his way to vote in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election, in Montreal, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Peter Mccabe Credit: Peter Mccabe Caption A French voter passes identification posters on his way to vote in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election, in Montreal, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Peter Mccabe Credit: Peter Mccabe

Caption A girl walks past presidential campaign posters at a school working as a polling station for French citizens who living in Chile to vote one day ahead of France's general elections in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix Caption A girl walks past presidential campaign posters at a school working as a polling station for French citizens who living in Chile to vote one day ahead of France's general elections in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption A volunteer election observer for far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon's La France Insoumise party participates in a workshop the day before elections in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, April 9, 2022. President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he has no fear of losing France's presidential election, despite far-right rival Marine Le Pen narrowing the gap in opinion polls days before the first-round vote. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption A volunteer election observer for far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon's La France Insoumise party participates in a workshop the day before elections in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, April 9, 2022. President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he has no fear of losing France's presidential election, despite far-right rival Marine Le Pen narrowing the gap in opinion polls days before the first-round vote. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption Nuns of the Baumgarten abbey cast her vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Bernardville, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Caption Nuns of the Baumgarten abbey cast her vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Bernardville, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption French people living in Switzerland line up to cast their ballots past a display of portraits of French presidential candidates during the first round of the French presidential election at the polling station "Palais de Beaulieu" in Lausanne, Switzerland, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP) Credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT Credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT Caption French people living in Switzerland line up to cast their ballots past a display of portraits of French presidential candidates during the first round of the French presidential election at the polling station "Palais de Beaulieu" in Lausanne, Switzerland, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP) Credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT Credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Caption People queue to vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption People queue to vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption A person takes ballots before voting for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption A person takes ballots before voting for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Ballots inside a box are pictured at a polling station in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Caption Ballots inside a box are pictured at a polling station in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler