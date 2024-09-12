French First Lady stars as surprise guest in new season of 'Emily in Paris'

“She was so kind and warm and welcoming and she was so enthusiastic about the show,” Collins said. "Having her on set was so fun, she improv-ed, we had such a great time together ... It was an honor to do that with her.”

The First Lady plays herself in one of the new season's episodes.

The first half of Season 4 came out on Netflix on Aug. 15.

The cast all headed to Rome this week to premiere the new episodes, some of which are set in Rome.