French energy giants: Reduce fuel and electricity use now

“The effort must be immediate, collective and massive,” the leaders of the three companies, TotalEnergies, EDF and Engie said in a rare joint statement that was published in the French weekly Journal du Dimanche. “Every gesture counts,” the statement said.

Russia has cut — and in some case shut off — gas supplies to several European Union countries in retaliation for the 27-member bloc’s sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.