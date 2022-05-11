French court investigates Interpol chief over torture claims

The UAE has denied the allegations.

Hedges was a doctoral student in the UAE when he was imprisoned for nearly seven months in 2018 on spying charges. He said he was tortured and at times held in solitary confinement with no access to a lawyer.

Ahmad has said he was detained and tortured by UAE security agents during the 2019 Asian Cup soccer tournament he had attended in the Gulf country.

Al-Raisi was the general inspector in the UAE interior ministry at the time of the two Britons' detentions — a post he still holds in his country in addition to his leadership role in Interpol.

According to French law, “an open investigation could lead to al-Raisi’s detention for questioning while he is next on French territory,” said the Britons' international lawyer, Rodney Dixon.

In addition to France, Hedges and Ahmad over the past year jointly filed criminal complaints against al-Raisi in Norway, Sweden and Turkey. The Britons' lawyers have also filed separate civil proceedings against the UAE police and Interpol official in the United Kingdom.