IOC approves French Alps bid backed by President Macron to host the 2030 Winter Olympics

IOC members accepted his guarantees and gave their approval in an 84-4 vote with seven abstaining.

“We would like to thank you for your confidence and trust,” Macron said in a brief acceptance speech. “We will be there and we will respect our commitments.”

National governments in Olympic host countries need to formally underwrite financial and security promises that are essential to organize and run the games.

A deadline of Oct. 1 was set by the IOC for the next French Prime Minister to sign a document guarantee key promises for the 2030 project. The national assembly elected this month must ratify that document by March 1, IOC president Thomas Bach said.

Those guarantees sought by the IOC have not been possible in France in recent weeks because of the snap parliamentary elections called by Macron that concluded July 7. It failed to produce a majority government yet stalled the momentum built by far-right parties.

The French bid was the only candidate — preferred by the IOC with exclusive negotiating rights since November — and is a project centered on ski resorts in the French Alps and ice sports venues in the coastal city Nice.

Barely 5 1/2 years ahead of the scheduled opening ceremony, the 2030 Winter Games has the shortest lead-in time to prepare for any modern Olympics.

Macron and bid officials acknowledged the challenges of climate change for snow sports and Winter Games hosting.

“We have now to invent a new model, a sustainable one, for people living in the mountains,” Macron acknowledged in a speech in English. "We do believe in the future of Winter Games. We do believe in the future of our mountains.”

The leader of the regional government in the French Alps acknowledged the difficult future.

“We are not skiing today as we used to ski in the past,” Renaud Muselier, president of the Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur region, said. “Climate change is a reality with an impact on the mountains.”

“We want to be optimistic but realistic,” Muselier said in translated comments, promising the greenest-ever Winter Games “on a human scale.”

France previously hosted the Winter Games three times: the inaugural 1924 edition in Chamonix, 1968 in Grenoble and 1992 in Albertville.

