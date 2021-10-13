Freeman HR sends Braves to NLCS with 5-4 win over Brewers

Will Smith pitched a scoreless ninth for his third straight save in the series, while Tyler Matzek claimed the win with a perfect eighth.
“Freddie! Freddie! Freddie!” the crowd chanted as the Braves celebrated in the center of the field.
___
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and find his work at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Caption
Atlanta Braves' Guillermo Heredia (38) celebrates an two RBI single hit by Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario during the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Caption
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) hits a solo homer against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Caption
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) dives the for the ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall during the second inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Duvall made it to first base on the hit.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: John Bazemore
Credit: John Bazemore
Caption
Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez celebrates after hitting a two-run homer during the fifth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Caption
Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) hits a single during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Caption
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer (52) pauses with an eye problem against the Atlanta Bravesduring the third inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Caption
The ball drops between Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) and Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Caption
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Luke Jackson (77) delivers to Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Caption
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) walks to the mound during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Caption
Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington (37) speaks with Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) during the sixth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Caption
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) runs to third base after a Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Caption
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates his RBI single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: John Bazemore
Credit: John Bazemore
Caption
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: John Bazemore
Credit: John Bazemore
Caption
Atlanta Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz pays a visit to Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) during the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: John Bazemore
Credit: John Bazemore
Caption
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer (52) works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: John Bazemore
Credit: John Bazemore
Caption
Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run homer during the fifth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Caption
The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez hits a two-run homer the during the fifth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: John Bazemore
Credit: John Bazemore