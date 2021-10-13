springfield-news-sun logo
X

Freeman HR sends Braves to NLCS with 5-4 win over Brewers

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) hits a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Caption
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) hits a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Nation & World
By PAUL NEWBERRY, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman homered off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row, finishing off the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night.

The Braves won the best-of-five Division Series three games to one, advancing to face either the 107-win San Francisco Giants or the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers with a trip to the World Series on the line.

The game was tied at 4 when the Brewers brought on Hader to make sure it stayed that way. The hard-throwing lefty struck out Eddie Rosario and Dansby Swanson, but he couldn't get past the 2020 NL MVP.

Freeman caught up with an 84-mph slider, launching a 428-foot drive into the seats in left-center — only the fourth homer all season off Hader.

Freeman celebrated wildly on his way around the bases, and popped back out of the dugout for a curtain call as the crowd of 40,195 roared.

Will Smith pitched a scoreless ninth for his third straight save in the series, while Tyler Matzek claimed the win with a perfect eighth.

“Freddie! Freddie! Freddie!” the crowd chanted as the Braves celebrated in the center of the field.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and find his work at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Atlanta Braves' Guillermo Heredia (38) celebrates an two RBI single hit by Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario during the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Caption
Atlanta Braves' Guillermo Heredia (38) celebrates an two RBI single hit by Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario during the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) hits a solo homer against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Caption
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) hits a solo homer against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) dives the for the ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall during the second inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Duvall made it to first base on the hit.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Caption
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) dives the for the ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall during the second inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Duvall made it to first base on the hit.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez celebrates after hitting a two-run homer during the fifth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Caption
Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez celebrates after hitting a two-run homer during the fifth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) hits a single during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Caption
Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) hits a single during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer (52) pauses with an eye problem against the Atlanta Bravesduring the third inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Caption
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer (52) pauses with an eye problem against the Atlanta Bravesduring the third inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

The ball drops between Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) and Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Caption
The ball drops between Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) and Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Luke Jackson (77) delivers to Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Caption
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Luke Jackson (77) delivers to Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) walks to the mound during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Caption
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) walks to the mound during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington (37) speaks with Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) during the sixth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Caption
Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington (37) speaks with Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) during the sixth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) runs to third base after a Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Caption
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) runs to third base after a Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates his RBI single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Caption
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates his RBI single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Caption
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz pays a visit to Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) during the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Caption
Atlanta Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz pays a visit to Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) during the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer (52) works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Caption
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer (52) works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run homer during the fifth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Caption
Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run homer during the fifth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez hits a two-run homer the during the fifth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Caption
The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez hits a two-run homer the during the fifth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

In Other News
1
LEADING OFF: La Russa, White Sox weigh '22 after elimination
2
Boeing tells workers they must get COVID-19 vaccine
3
'Climb the airplane,' pilot told before California crash
4
Altuve, Astros going back to ALCS after routing White Sox
5
Rapper Tyga arrested in domestic violence investigation
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top