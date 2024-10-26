Freeman hits 1st walk-off slam in World Series history as Dodgers top Yankees 6-3 in classic opener

It was reminiscent of Kirk Gibson's game-ending homer that lifted Los Angeles over the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series at Dodger Stadium — one of the most famous swings in baseball lore.

Gibson, sidelined by leg injuries, came off the bench and connected off Hall of Fame closer Dennis Eckersley.

Freeman, who missed three games during the National League playoffs because of the injury to his right ankle, didn't have an extra-base hit this postseason until legging out a triple earlier on Friday.

In this much-hyped, star-studded World Series between two of baseball's most storied and successful franchises, Game 1 certainly delivered.

It was the third straight Series opener to go extra innings.

In the top of the 10th, Anthony Volpe grounded into a fielder's choice to shortstop, scoring Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third after he stole two bases, to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead.

The speedy Chisholm singled off Blake Treinen and then stole second and third for a Yankees team not known for speed.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP