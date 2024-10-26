Freeman hits 1st walk-off slam in World Series history as Dodgers top Yankees 6-3 in classic opener

Freddie Freeman hit the first game-ending grand slam in World Series history with two outs in the 10th inning, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in a dramatic opener Friday night
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) is met at home plate after hitting a walk-off grand slam home run during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) is met at home plate after hitting a walk-off grand slam home run during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Nation & World
By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit the first game-ending grand slam in World Series history with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in a dramatic opener Friday night.

Hobbled by a badly sprained ankle, Freeman homered on the first pitch he saw — an inside fastball from Nestor Cortes — and raised his bat high before beginning his trot as the sellout crowd of 52,394 roared.

It was reminiscent of Kirk Gibson's game-ending homer that lifted Los Angeles over the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series at Dodger Stadium — one of the most famous swings in baseball lore.

Gibson, sidelined by leg injuries, came off the bench and connected off Hall of Fame closer Dennis Eckersley.

Freeman, who missed three games during the National League playoffs because of the injury to his right ankle, didn't have an extra-base hit this postseason until legging out a triple earlier on Friday.

In this much-hyped, star-studded World Series between two of baseball's most storied and successful franchises, Game 1 certainly delivered.

It was the third straight Series opener to go extra innings.

In the top of the 10th, Anthony Volpe grounded into a fielder's choice to shortstop, scoring Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third after he stole two bases, to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead.

The speedy Chisholm singled off Blake Treinen and then stole second and third for a Yankees team not known for speed.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani connects for a double during the eighth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani is forced out a first by New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia reacts after striking out New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo during the eighth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman dives for a single by New York Yankees' Austin Wells during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the New York Yankees during the third inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans stand during the national antehm before Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) slides into third base after hitting a triple against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is tagged out by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith during the third inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, left, celebrates his two-run home with Juan Soto during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Kikí Hernández (8) celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernández, bottom, scores past New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells on a sacrifice fly ball by Will Smith during the fifth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton celebrates in the dugout after his two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a sacrifice fly against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman celebrates his walk-off grand slam home run against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman celebrates after hitting a game-winning grand slam against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 6-3. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman is mobbed by teammates at home plate after his walk-off grand slam home run during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Israel strikes Iran as payback for missile attack, risking escalation...
2
Beyoncé endorses Kamala Harris in joyful speech at Houston rally: 'I'm...
3
Georgia votes in an election which could take it toward the EU or into...
4
US Navy will apologize for the 1882 obliteration of a Tlingit village...
5
Harris and Beyoncé ignite a Houston rally with a double-barreled...