Freed 'Hotel Rwanda' hero in Qatar, heading to family in US

Rusesabagina has asserted that his arrest was in response to his criticism of longtime President Paul Kagame over alleged human rights abuses. Kagame’s government has repeatedly denied targeting dissenting voices with arrests and extrajudicial killings.

In a signed letter to Kagame dated Oct. 14 and posted on the justice ministry’s website, the ailing Rusesabagina expressed regret for any violence and wrote that “if I am granted a pardon and released, I understand fully that I will spend the remainder of my days in the United States in quiet reflection. I can assure you through this letter that I hold no personal or political ambitions otherwise. I will leave questions regarding Rwandan politics behind me.”

His arrest was a source of friction with the U.S. and others at a time when Rwanda's government has also been under pressure over tensions with neighboring Congo and Britain's plan to deport asylum-seekers to the small east African nation.

Kirby said U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan personally engaged in the case, “really doing the final heavy lifting to get Paul released and to get him on his way home.”

___

AP journalist Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed.