Free-scoring Spurs throws down top-4 challenge to Arsenal

"This league is very difficult but to play against us is not easy in this moment.”

With Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and substitute Steven Bergwijn scoring, the big surprise was that in-form striker Harry Kane didn't get in on the act.

Fourth place might not be the ceiling for Tottenham and Arsenal, who have only the Premier League to focus on. Chelsea is only five points ahead in third and has to juggle playing in the Champions League and FA Cup over the next month, too.

None of them will get close to catching Manchester City and Liverpool, the top two teams who are separated by one point with eight games left.

BOWEN'S RETURN

West Ham isn't quite out of contention for fourth place yet after its 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Everton. That lifted West Ham into sixth place, above Manchester United, and three points behind Tottenham and Arsenal.

Jarrod Bowen marked his return to the team after injury with the winning goal, forcing home a rebound after Michail Antonio's shot was saved by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Aaron Cresswell gave West Ham the lead with a curling free kick into the top corner in the 32nd, only for Mason Holgate to equalize in the 53rd with a deflected shot.

Everton defender Michael Keane was sent off soon after Bowen's goal for picking up a second booking, and the team remained in deep trouble just one place and three points above the relegation zone.

The situation could get even worse if Frank Lampard's team loses at next-to-last Burnley on Wednesday. Everton has lost its last six away matches in all competitions.

West Ham manager David Moyes, who used to coach Everton, said he felt his former club had enough quality to stay up. It made Lampard smile.

“That’s easy for him to say — but I appreciate the sentiment," Lampard said.

“If he meant from seeing us today and if we continue with that form and replicate that, then I agree. But we are in the position we are in with 10 games left."

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Caption Tottenham's Matt Doherty, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle at Tottenham Hotspur stadium, in London, England, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Credit: Ian Walton Credit: Ian Walton Caption Tottenham's Matt Doherty, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle at Tottenham Hotspur stadium, in London, England, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Credit: Ian Walton Credit: Ian Walton