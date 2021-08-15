'Free Guy' gives box office a lift, opening with $28.4M

“Since Memorial Day weekend, the domestic box office has been running at approx. 50% of 2019 levels, with several spikes from strong titles, but then returning to 50% of 2019,” Gross said in an email. “Under normal conditions, ‘Free Guy’ would be opening 50% higher than this weekend’s number — comfortably.”

But the enthusiasm for "Free Guy" was enough to lead Reynolds to announce Saturday that Disney wants a sequel. In the film, Reynolds' character, Guy, realizes he's a "non playable character" in a "Grand Theft Auto"-like game. It features co-stars Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery and Taika Waititi.

Reviews were good (82% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes), and a male-heavy audience gave “Free Guy” an “A” CinemaScore. (About 60% of moviegoers were male, Disney said.) “Free Guy” also added $22.5 million internationally.

"Free Guy" is also the latest in a comeback for gaming-based movies. After decades of futility, Hollywood is increasingly finding success by mining videogames for intellectual property. Reynolds starred in one of the best performing videogame adaptations — 2019's "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu," which grossed $432 million worldwide.

“Free Guy” will play exclusively in theaters for at least 45 days — and its strong performance through the weekend suggests it could buck the summer's typical trend of fast drop offs.

Last week's top film, “The Suicide Squad," slid steeply, dropping 70% in its second weekend. After its $26.2 million debut, James Gunn's “Suicide Squad" redo pulled in just $7.8 million for Warner Bros., bringing its two-week total to $42.9 million. It's concurrently playing on HBO Max.

That film's tumble gave a few other releases more room at multiplexes. Sony Pictures' horror sequel “Don't Breathe 2” opened with $10.6 million, in line with studio projections. While “Don’t Breathe 2” debuted with less than half the opening of the 2016 original, the sequel was made with a modest budget of $15 million.

MGM and United Artists' Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect,” starring Jennifer Hudson, debuted with $8.8 million. “Respect," which has drawn praise for Hudson's leading performance, also landed an “A” CinemaScore. Its audience was 66% female.

Apple didn't report grosses for "CODA," one of the company's major movie acquisitions and one seen as a crowd-pleasing milestone in deaf representation of on screen. The film, starring deaf actors Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant, was a prize-winning sensation at the Sundance Film Festival in January, where Apple plunked down a festival-record $25 for the film. "CODA," which stands for child of a deaf adult, debuted simultaneously in theaters and on Apple TV+.

Caption This image released by MGM shows Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington in a scene from "Respect." (Quantrell D. Colbert/MGM via AP) Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert