Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Free e-book previews new Bissinger, Hamid and other works

Nation & World
26 minutes ago
A free e-book compilation includes excerpts from upcoming novels by Geraldine Brooks, Karen Jay Fowler and Mohsin Hamid among others

NEW YORK (AP) — A free e-book compilation includes excerpts from upcoming novels by Geraldine Brooks, Karen Jay Fowler and Mohsin Hamid among others.

Buzz Books 2022: Spring/Summer was released Tuesday by the industry newsletter Publishers Marketplace and includes dozens of previews for fiction and nonfiction. Highlights include Brooks' “Horse,” Fowler's “Booth” and Hamid's “The Last White Man," along with nonfiction such as Buzz Bissinger's “The Mosquito Bowl” and young adult works like Sabaa Tahir's “All My Rage.”

"Buzz Books 2022" can be downloaded from Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com and other prominent online retailers, or through the Publishers Marketplace website (https://buzz.publishersmarketplace.com).

In Other News
1
Airlines again warn of potential disruption from 5G rollout
2
Sen. Tim Scott memoir 'America' coming out in August
3
Hong Kong to kill 2,000 animals after hamsters get COVID-19
4
Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi oil site attack
5
O'Rourke raises $7M in first weeks of bid for Texas governor
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top