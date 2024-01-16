Free 'Buzz Books' e-compilation offers excerpts from dozen of upcoming works

NEW YORK (AP) — New fiction from Christina Dodd and Allie Condie and the latest young adult work from Tracey Baptiste will be excerpted in a free e-compilation that also features dozens of other works scheduled to come out over the new several months.

"Buzz Books 2024: Spring/Summer" was released Tuesday by the industry newsletter Publishers Marketplace. The e-book includes selections from adult fiction, debut books, nonfictiion and young adult fiction.