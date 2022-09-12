Fraud trial begins for founder of automaker Nikola

He pleaded not guilty, and has been free on $100 million bail.

Milton's lawyers have said they intend to argue at trial that he had no intention of deceiving anyone about the company's products or technology.

Milton started Nikola in 2015 and announced that its stock would be publicly listed in 2020. He resigned in September of that year after the company had signed a $2 billion agreement with General Motors but following a report making allegations of fraud.

At that time, Nikola said the report was filled with misleading statements and accusations.

The company paid $125 million last year to settle a civil case against it by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nikola didn't admit to any wrongdoing in making that agreement.

The company continues to operate from a headquarters in Arizona. It has begun delivering some vehicles to customers and says it has been ramping up toward a capacity of making thousands of trucks per year.

