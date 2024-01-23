Frantic authorities in Zambia pump mud from Chinese-owned mine where 7 workers are trapped

Copperbelt Province police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba told The Associated Press that authorities were mobilizing equipment from various mining companies for what they hoped was still a rescue mission.

“For now, we are still hopeful that they are still alive,” he said.

Local media reported that the miners were working at around 235 meters (257 yards) underground.

Local media reported that the miner who escaped, Penjani Kaumba, said he noticed water coming from a tunnel and immediately informed colleagues, but it was too late.

Zambia is one of the world's largest copper producers, and Chinese firms have invested billions of dollars in mining there.

Another mine accident in Zambia in November killed at least 11 people, with others missing.