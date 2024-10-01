Frank Fritz of the reality TV Show 'American Pickers' dies at 60

She said she was at his bedside, as was Mike Wolfe, who starred with Fritz for more than a decade on the History Channel program.

"The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself," Wolfe said an Instagram post mourning the loss of his friend.

Oberlander said Fritz had a stroke in 2022 and never fully recovered. She said a celebration of life, which will include a motorcycle run, will likely happen in the spring.

“He was a fierce friend,” Oberlander said. “He leaves behind an incredible amount of friendships because that’s what was most important to him. A very large amount of friendships. Close friendships.”