Francis Marion's Taylor sets NCAA single-game record with 44 rebounds

The old NCAA mark was 40 by Deborah Temple of Delta State versus Alabama-Birmingham in a Division I contest on Feb. 14, 1983.

The Division III mark is 38.

Taylor, from Blythewood, South Carolina, broke the Francis Marion mark of 32 set by LaRue Fields in a win over South Carolina in 1976. Taylor grabbed 16 boards in the first quarter, nine in the second, eight in the third and 11 in the fourth.

She also set a career high with 34 points and had her 18th double-double of the season. Taylor more than doubled her previous rebounding best this season of 21, set against Lees-McRae last month.

