Francis Ford Coppola to receive AFI Life Achievement Award

“Francis Ford Coppola is a peerless artist — one who has created seminal works in the canon of American film, and has also inspired generations of filmmakers who now embody his artistry and his independent spirit,” said the producer Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI board of trustees.

Coppola released "Megalopolis," a Roman epic set in modern-day New York, in September. The film, which first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, drew mixed reviews from critics and flopped with audiences. Coppola, though, has maintained he was compelled to make "Megalopolis" as an artist, not as a businessman. He self-financed the film.

"Everyone's so worried about money. I say: Give me less money and give me more friends," Coppola told The Associated Press in an earlier interview. "Friends are valuable. Money is very fragile. You could have a million marks in Germany at the end of World War II and you wouldn't be able to buy a loaf of bread."

Last year's AFI honoree was Nicole Kidman. Other recent recipients include John Williams, Mel Brooks, Denzel Washington and Julie Andrews.