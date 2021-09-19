France's Macron to talk to Biden amid crisis over submarines

The deal by the United States reflects the American pivot toward the Indo-Pacific region, seen as increasingly strategic as China bolsters its influence there.

France feels the deal steps on its feet in a region where it has long had a strong presence that it, too, is working to bolster, in addition to a five-year contract with Australia.

“France is a country of the Indo-Pacific,” Attal said, noting the French territory of New Caledonia, the French citizens living in the region and military forces based there.

The Indo-Pacific is also an issue for Europe, he said.

Macron will be seeking explanations from Biden about what led to a “major rupture in confidence,” the spokesman added. “There was a moment of shock, of anger ... Now, we must advance,” Attal said.

On Friday night, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian railed against what France views as a betrayal marked by “duplicity, disdain and lies.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday that France “would have had every reason to know that we have deep and grave concerns” about the capability of France’s Attack class subs that can't meet its strategic interests.